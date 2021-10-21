Miley Cyrus gets told she "sounds like a man"

The ‘Malibu’ singer made the confession as she discussed the evolution of her singing voice throughout her career.

She told Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in Interview magazine: "My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f****** falsetto, b****? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore?’”

During their chat, the 28-year-old musician discussed her cover of his band’s classic song ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she performed at Glastonbury in 2019.

Miley recorded a version of the song for ‘The Metallica Black List’, a 30th anniversary celebration of the album.

She said: "In this song, I get to sing in that low register, and I get to live in that authentic, genuine sound. My voice is how I represent myself. It’s how I express myself.

"I’ve worked with so many people who tell me, 'We’re going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, falsetto is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means false."

In September, Miley and the rest of the band performed the song on ‘The Howard Stern Show'.

The singer and Lars also discussed their experience of playing live shows after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

She said: "It felt like jumping out of an airplane in front of 100,000 people. It brings back that tingle of fear, or maybe anxiety, which I haven’t felt in a while."