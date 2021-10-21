Khloe Kardashian's daughter has a "shady" costume idea for Halloween.

The 37-year-old star has three-year-old True with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and she's revealed that her daughter has already got a costume idea in mind.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Khloe shared: "True’s going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua, the pig. So it’s a bit shady of her, but that’s OK, I will be Pua for True."

Khloe was also quizzed by Ellen about her sister Kim's recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 41-year-old star hosted the long-running comedy show earlier this month, and Khloe thinks the brunette beauty did a "good job".

She said: "I was nervous, but not for her thinking she’s not going to do a good job - I knew she was going to do a good job.

"Kim’s not going to take on something that she knows she can’t do, she wants to challenge herself but she also loves to prove everyone wrong.

"I know how funny she is, I know how witty and great she is. I just don’t think everyone else knows that she’s that funny.

"To do those monologues, to do that in front of everyone … nobody knows how extensive and crazy it is over at ‘SNL’. It’s nuts."

Khloe also explained that Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - prepared for the show while juggling her other responsibilities.

Speaking about her older sister, Khloe said: "Friday she had a 20-hour day and in between breaks she’s studying law school, she’s checking in on her kids … still doing everything else that she has to do."