Jamie Foxx is "single and ready to mingle".

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor is currently single but has suggested he now feels ready for another romance.

Speaking about the current state of his love life, the 53-year-old star told 'Extra' host Cheslie Kryst: "I’m single … sangle."

The Oscar-winning star - who previously dated 'Dawson’s Creek' actress Katie Holmes - subsequently suggested he's open to finding love.

He continued: "You know what runs in my mind all the time? James Brown - remember that interview? ‘James, how are ya? ‘Well, I’m single and ready to mingle.’ … That’s in the back of my head."

Despite this, Jamie is making his family - which includes his two daughters, Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 12 - his priority for the time being.

The Hollywood star is also busy promoting his new book, ‘Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me’.

Speaking about the project, Jamie said: "Well, here’s the thing … It’s parenting and at the same time, it’s a little memoir. It’s a little bit of everything, and it sort of like goes with who I am and how I’m able to present it to two wonderful little girls that God gave me."

Meanwhile, Jamie recently claimed that all loving parents have "regrets".

The actor admits he's learned some important life lessons through his kids.

He explained: "You always live with regrets. But those regrets should teach you how to - OK, let's not make that mistake again.

"My oldest daughter is the best because she allowed me to make the mistakes - right? - and didn't hold all the mistakes against me so that when my younger daughter came along, she says, 'dad, remember what you did with me? Don't do that with her'. So she's great in that sense.

"And then you're thinking, OK, well, she gave me the cheat sheet. But then your youngest daughter comes along with a whole different test. So you're going to have regrets, man. And if you don't feel like you have regrets, I say, like, if you care and love your kids, you're going to have regrets."