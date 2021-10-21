Square Enix’s website lists “Tomb Raider: 25th Anniversary” as a product.

This corroborates a recent leak from NVIDIA GeForce now, which also had a title named “Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)”.

This may suggest that a game, remaster, or something else may be in the works to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider franchise.

The first instalment in the franchise was released on October 25 1996, meaning the Tomb Raider’s 25th birthday is just around the corner.

Some fans speculate that it may be a remaster of the Tomb Raider trilogy, which consists of Tomb Raider: Legend, Tomb Raider: Anniversary and Tomb Raider: Underworld.

Titles from the NVIDIA GeForce now leak have since been announced, lending credence to the idea that a Tomb Raider announcement could be imminent.

The leak successfully identified God of War coming to PC, the GTA definitive trilogy, and even the Uncharted collection that is coming to PC.

Currently, the listing on Square Enix’s website doesn’t show any platforms or an expected release date, so at this point it is just a waiting game.

What do you want a Tomb Raider: 25th Anniversary game to look like?