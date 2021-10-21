‘Apex Legends’ patch 1.82 is now live for all platforms.

Announcing details of the patch on the official ‘Respawn’ Twitter account, the developer revealed the update includes quality of life improvements and bug fixes for the battle royale title.

Among the fixes include, “resolved an issue that caused players to be randomly unreadied while matchmaking in Ranked” and “Fixed a couple issues that were causing animated banner poses to cause hangs or crashes”.

As for quality of life improvements, Respawn improved protection against DoS attacks, made stability fixes and memory optimizations and made it so the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin will correctly show as white in the lobby.

Other fixes mentioned in the patch notes include, “Fixed audio and rendering issues with respawn ships”, “Fixed an issue with using Crypto’s drone in the Map Room”, and “Fixed an issue with Pathfinder having a constant 30s grapple cooldown regardless of distance in Arenas”.