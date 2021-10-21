Some new gameplay that details driving and combat mechanics in the new Saints Row has been released.

Whilst the game looks distinctly different from previous Saints Row titles, the setting, lighting, and gameplay all have fans cautiously optimistic.

Interestingly, there is a new mechanic that allows you to ram other cars off the road, blowing them up in spectacular fashion.

The gameplay has fans divided, with some feeling that it looks cheap, whilst others are more optimistic for the reboot.

One thing is for certain, iconic Saints Row staples are definitely present in the game, it looks and feels like a Saints Row game.

All in all, about 8 minutes of gameplay was released, and showed early missions in the game.

Saints Row is set to launch on February 25, 2022.