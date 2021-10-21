Zendaya says social media makes her “anxious”.

The ‘Euphoria’ star has said taking time away from posting on Twitter and Instagram helps her keep her mental health in check, because she can get easily anxious or “overthink” things when she spends too much time online.

She told People in 10 for their ‘Brave Together’ series: "I was always a shy kid. I would find being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much.

“[My fans understand because they] want me to be happy and exist beyond social media."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress – who has more than 100 million followers on Instagram – recently said her decision to take a break from social media earlier this year has helped her stop feeling so “overwhelmed”.

She said: "I haven't been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I'm not gonna do it. It's not worth it."

Despite her huge following, Zendaya is determined to simply do what she loves, rather than giving in to the pressure and expectations of her fans.

She added: "I'd rather do what I love and then post when I have a project to promote."

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently hailed her 'Dune' co-star Timothee Chalamet, describing the actor as "a good friend to have".

The actress appears alongside Timothee in the new sci-fi epic, and Zendaya revealed how much she values his friendship, admitting she appreciates having someone who can relate to her everyday concerns.

She shared: "He's obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it's nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to."