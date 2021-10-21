Selma Blair “feels like a new person” after getting stem cell treatment for her MS.

The 49-year-old actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, and by 2019, her symptoms had worsened so much she was unable to walk and talk.

Selma went through a risky two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in order to try and jumpstart her immune system, and has now said her life couldn’t be better thanks to the procedure.

Speaking in her new documentary ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’, she said of her life before the treatment: "It was a really hard time in my life. People don't say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you're not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like."

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ star’s treatment included an aggressive course of chemotherapy and a long recovery that took its toll on her physically and emotionally.

And while her MS is now in remission, Selma – who is mother to 10-year-old son Arthur, whom she has with Jason Bleick – notes her condition is not cured, as there is no cure for the condition.

She added: "The severe fatigue is still such a gargantuan boulder in my way.

"I'm working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things. I mean, I can't say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times."

Selma also said she’s proud to be a member of the differently-abled community, and is treating this stage of her life as a new chapter.

She explained: "I have a circle of people in my life who use wheelchairs who have disabilities that I've looked to for a lot of my grounding, for my own confidence of getting into this space. They're the light bearers to me, the people in the disabled communities that are really trying to live their best lives and try and implement more change.

“I'm trying to develop a love story with life right now. Things are coming along for sure. I really do feel like a new person."