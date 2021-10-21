Kris Jenner feels “lucky” to have Kim Kardashian West in her life, as she marks her daughter’s 41st birthday.

The Kardashian family matriarch took to Instagram on Thursday (21.10.21) morning to be one of the first people to wish her daughter Kim a happy birthday.

In her post, Kris – who is also mother to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – said Kim is “in the prime” of her life, and praised her as an “amazing” mother to her four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, whom she has with her estranged husband Kanye West.

Kris wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!

“Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives.

“You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. (sic)”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star went on to say she is “beyond proud” of Kim, and said she felt “blessed” to be her mother.

She added: “Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together.

“I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will every know!!! (sic)”