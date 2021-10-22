Dame Helen Mirren has been named an Ambassador of the University of Salento.

The 76-year-old actress was thrilled to be given the honorary position at the school in Lecce, Italy, on Thursday (21.10.21), which was awarded to her for her “pride, determination, and passion” that are associated traits of the university.

A university rector said of Helen's appointment: “By attributing this role to her, we recognise her as a representative of our university, of our territory, recognising in her the qualities that characterise our community: pride, determination, passion.”

The rector also said Helen was being honoured for her continued efforts to help fight for the local landscape, which has been impacted by Xylella – a bacteria that has caused devastation to olive trees.

He added: “We saw her fight alongside us to reconstruct the beauty of our landscape marred by Xylella, we read in her eyes the love for this land, for its history, for its humanity.”

And in a social media post from the University, they claimed Helen was “honoured by the recognition” and “excited to collaborate on university projects”.

The ‘Good Liar’ star is also said to have “stressed the importance of this generation of students” and dubbed them “architects of the future”.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed Helen will be among the star-studded guests at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which will take place across four nights in May next year.

The Gallop Through History event has been billed as a "personal tribute to our monarchy", and has been designed to take the audience on a journey from Elizabeth I to Queen Elizabeth and will feature horses, dancers and musicians.

Volunteers from across the UK and the Commonwealth will also be involved in the celebrations, with a special pageant being staged in the streets of London.

One courtier said: "It is going to absolutely be the best of British on show and there will be something for everyone to enjoy on what will be a series of magnificent occasions during one of the biggest celebratory events for decades."