Adele is reportedly set to introduce Rich Paul to her family next month.

The 33-year-old singer went public with the sports agent in July when they were spotted at a basketball game together, and it has now been claimed Adele will bring Rich back to the UK with her next month to meet her extended family and friends.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Adele will be joined by Rich when she comes back to the UK. She wants to introduce him to her wider circle of friends he has never met. Being able to show him where she grew up means a lot to her.

“Adele’s roots are in the capital, and she wants to introduce Rich to the sights and sounds of her early life in Tottenham and in South London.

“There are not many people more proud of where they come from than Adele. Rich is in for a real treat.”

The ‘Easy on Me’ hitmaker will give Rich a guided tour of her old stomping grounds, including Tottenham in North London and West Norwood in South London.

Meanwhile, Adele recently said she feels “very happy” around Rich.

She said: "We're very happy. And I didn't get dragged along to the [basketball game the other night] because that's his line of work. I was like, 'We're going to the game.'

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it."

The ‘Hello’ singer also revealed she dated other men following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki – with whom she has eight-year-old son Angelo – in 2019, but many of them were bothered by her fame.

She added: "I think I get scared about it because it’s very emasculating. Really emasculating. I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together.”

But unlike the other men Adele dated, Rich isn’t “frazzled” by her superstar status.