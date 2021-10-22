Melanie C admits the Spice Girls are "constantly" talking about touring again.

The iconic pop group reunited for a series of shows in 2019, and Melanie has revealed she's desperate for another reunion to take place in the coming years.

The 47-year-old singer shared: "This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on.

"Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there's so many artists that want to get out there, and there's only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Melanie starred alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner for the comeback shows in 2019.

And the pop star revealed she's also been "chipping away" at Victoria Beckham to join them on stage, after she previously opted out of their reunion tour.

Melanie told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We would love to have her back onstage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."

The pop star feels she's reached a point of "self-acceptance" in her personal and professional life.

And regardless of what she achieves away from the Spice Girls, she knows that her Sporty Spice persona "never goes away".

She said: "I was back onstage with the Spice Girls in 2019. We did these incredible stadium shows in the UK and I was Sporty Spice for the first time in such a long time.

"It made me realise she's always in there, she never goes away; I don't become her, she's in here."