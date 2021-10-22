Teresa Giudice and Luis 'Louie' Ruelas are engaged.

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star and her beau are on a romantic getaway in Hydra Island in Greece, and on Tuesday (19.10.21), the businessman got down on one knee on the beach, People reports.

Louie had a 'Marry Me’ sign erected and set the mood with rose petals and candles.

And the couple partied until the early hours in style with champagne and a meal at the Amanzoe Resort’s restaurant.

Teresa hasn't commented on her new relationship status, however, she shared a friend's messages of congratulations on her Instagram Story.

While earlier this week, she posted a selfie of the pair on their holiday and called Louie her "soul mate".

She captioned a picture of the couple looking smitten outside a restaurant: "Don’t ever stop dreaming #love #soulmate #greece."

Meanwhile, Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, 42, revealed that he struggled to hold back the tears during the proposal.

He told Us Weekly: "I'm so excited. I'm so happy for her.

"[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”

The loved-up pair started dating in July 2020, and recently took their relationship to the next level by buying their first home together.

The reality star's engagement comes after her divorce from husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice, was finalised in September, months after confirming their split in 2019.

The exes - who co-parent daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and 12-year-old Audriana - had separated long before then after they pleaded guilty to financial fraud in 2014.

In December 2015, Teresa was released from federal prison after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for wire, mail and bankruptcy fraud.

Her then-spouse was sentenced to a 41-month prison term in March 2016 for the same crimes.