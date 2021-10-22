Sam Richardson has joined the cast of the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

The 37-year-old actor will star alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 fantasy film.

The original movie told the story of three witches being resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts. And the upcoming sequel will see three young women bring the Sanderson sisters back back to life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original film was initially viewed as a box-office flop, but has since become a cult classic. And in recent years, fans have urged the cast to reunite for a sequel.

Sam is joining the project - which is currently in production - after making a cameo appearance in the comedy series 'Ted Lasso' and starring alongside Chris Pratt in 'The Tomorrow War'.

Meanwhile, Bette admitted earlier this year that she was really excited to star in the 'Hocus Pocus' sequel.

However, the Hollywood star - who turns 76 on December 1 - also joked about the challenge of shooting the film at her age.

Speaking about the project and where it stood at the time, she said: "They sent the script and we're really excited about it - we're up for it.

"Although I must say, I mean, the years have flown by and I am 75 and I do believe I can fly."

Bette also admitted that she loved shooting the original movie and couldn't wait to reunite with the cast for the sequel.

She shared: "I just loved making that movie. That was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had."