Dame Joan Collins thinks William Shatner's recent space journey was foolish.

The 88-year-old actress has hit out at the 90-year-old actor - who played Captain James T Kirk in the 'Star Trek' films and TV series - after he became the oldest person to go to space earlier this month.

She said on 'The Jonathan Ross Show': "What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not! Did you see Bill Shatner? He was in the air and they were turning him upside down."

The actor ventured up into space with former Amazon CEO Jeffo Bezos as a part of the billionaire’s Blue Origin project, which seeks to run commercial space flights.

The 11-minute flight made headlines all over the world, but Joan thinks it was irresponsible and damaging for the planet.

She said: "Let's take care of this planet first before we start going off."

By contrast, the Hollywood star previously admitted to loving his space experience.

He said shortly after returning to Earth: "Everybody in the world needs to do this. It was unbelievable."

Shatner also admitted to being emotionally overwhelmed by the experience.

Reflecting on his brief venture into space, he shared: "What you have given me is the most profound experience. I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can retain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

Despite criticism from environmentalists, Blue Origin intends to make one more crewed flight later this year, and there are already several more crewed flights planned for 2022.

