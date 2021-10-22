Facebook Messenger is experimenting with augmented reality (AR) features.

The social media giant’s independent messaging app is rolling out new AR experiences to video calls and Messenger Rooms, which is the app’s multi-call feature.

Facebook have said these features will be called “group effects”, and will work for everyone on the video call, as Facebook says it’s aiming to make AR effects a shared experience.

Users can now choose from a library of over 70 group effects and games that can be used in all of their chats.

To check out the new group effects, start a video call or create a room, tap the smiley face to open the effects tray and then select group effects.

Then, you’ll be able to select an AR experience that will be applied to everyone on the call.

Facebook also says it’s expanding access to its Spark AR API at the end of the month to let more creators and developers build group effects.

In a blog post, the company said: “Group Effects provide a more engaging and interactive way to connect with your friends. They also support the creator community and give people more ways to express themselves.”

Facebook Messenger is also rolling out new “suggested word effects” that will trigger an animation within the chat.

Words including “goodnight” and “congrats” will let users create a word effect for that term.

Facebook first launched word effects in August for special holidays and inside jokes but is now expanding the feature to include everyday phrases.