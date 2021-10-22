PayPal is looking at buying Pinterest.

The multinational financial technology company is said to be interested in acquiring the image sharing and social media service, according to Bloomberg.

The publication reports PayPal has “recently approached” Pinterest about a potential buyout, and there are claims from sources that the tech company is looking at paying around $70 a share, which would price Pinterest at $39 billion.

Pinterest have declined to comment on the report, but stocks for the company jumped by about 12 percent on the news, trading at just above $62 on Wednesday (20.10.21).

Last month, PayPal announced an acquisition of Paidy, a Japanese buy now, pay later service platform, for approximately $2.7 billion.

While in November of 2019, the company announced plans to acquire Honey Science Corporation, the makers of the deal-finding browser add-on and mobile application Honey, for $4 billion.

PayPal’s interest in Pinterest may seem strange at first, but over the past 18 months the image sharing platform has been expanding into e-commerce with the addition of several new features that allow users to shop for items on Pinterest boards.

Earlier this month, Pinterest said it was rolling out new features for advertisers and brands to promote their products to users on its site, and the company has also improved visual search to make more products shoppable from Pins.