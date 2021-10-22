Joe Manganiello has paid a glowing tribute to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on social media.

The 44-year-old actor has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about Halyna, who died after being accidentally shot with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico.

Joe wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. (sic)"

The 'True Blood' star posted his tribute alongside a black and white photo of Halyna operating a camera.

His post continued: "She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her."

The cinematographer was fatally shot on the set of the Western 'Rust'.

And the Hollywood star admitted to being in a state of shock that the accidental shooting could even occur on a film set "in this day and age".

Joe wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her (sic)"