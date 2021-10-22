Twitter has acquired group chat app, Sphere.

The social media giant has purchased the London-based group chat app in the latest of a series of moves from Twitter to expand and improve its product base.

According to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed the Sphere acquisition on Thursday (21.10.21).

Sphere — which was founded by Tomas Halgas and Nick D’Aloisio, who previously founded news summary app Summly, which he sold to Yahoo at the age of 17 for a reported $30 million — did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

But the app did confirm the news in a blog post, which read: “Much like others, we’ve been watching and admiring Twitter’s growing investment in community-building with the release of Communities, Spaces, and features that promote safety.

“When we met the team, we were even more impressed by how seriously they are pursuing interest-based community and how much they believe in its potential impact.

“It’s been a long and exciting journey to this point. Like many start-ups, Sphere started with a very different mission — to help anyone find and share knowledge instantly through the creation of a ‘global brain.’

“We originally built a marketplace of paid experts from all around the world, connecting them through group chat.

“What we realised is that some of the most helpful and knowledgeable conversations came from groups where members felt a strong sense of belonging to one another. In other words, at the heart of our challenge was helping every single person find their community. The opportunity is massive.”