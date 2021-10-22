The Xbox October update has introduced the 4K dashboard, night mode and more.

Microsoft has started to roll out its latest update, which gives all Xbox Series X consoles a dashboard boost from 1080p to 4K.

In a blog post on the Xbox Wire, Jonathan Hildebrandt - Principal Program Manager, Xbox Experiences - wrote: "You can experience 4K while browsing the Home, My Games & Apps, Guide, and many other experiences.

"UI elements on the screen, such as game art and buttons, will have increased sharpness and improved text readability."

Also coming to consoles is night mode, which "is a suite of settings that adjusts light sources to help keep rooms dark at night and support gamers who are sensitive to light".

The settings will let users "dim and customise" light from the controller and console's power lights and the connected display.

Hildebrandt added: "In addition to dimming, Xbox night mode also adds a customizable blue light filter for your display. This feature is specific for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

"All of this customization works across the Xbox system, apps, and games, and does not impact performance, screenshots or game clips.

"You can also create a night mode schedule that will dynamically switch between Dark and Light theme.

"You can manually toggle night mode on and off, time it with the sunrise and sunset, or create your own schedule."

Meanwhile, a quick settings section has also been added to the Xbox Guide.