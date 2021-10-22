NetEase Games has announced its acquisition of Grasshopper Manufacture.

The company is buying the studio behind the likes of 'No More Heroes', 'killer7' and 'Lollipop Chainsaw' after it marked its 23rd anniversary in March.

In a statement, Grasshopper's CEO Giochi Suda said: "NetEase Games understands the strengths of Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. and is willing to support us, and is an extremely reliable partner.

"NetEase Games will be mainly responsible for advising on our business planning activities and providing sufficient funding for game development."

The studio - which wants to hold onto its "flavour" and quality - is planning to drop three games within the next decade.

Suda added: "We will be responsible for the creativity and production of games to ensure that we are able to continue to maintain the consistent 'Grasshopper Manufacture flavour' and game quality for which we are known.

"In addition, we will also receive strong support from the NetEase team composed of thousands of artists and technical experts in terms of game art and quality assurance.

"We will make the most of this support and strive to offer three even higher-quality 'Grasshopper Manufacture Games' to all gamers in the next ten years."

Meanwhile NetNease added in their own statement that the move was an "honour" and they want to give Grasshopper "creative freedom" and support.

The company said: "NetEase is honoured to be the companion of Mr. Suda and Grasshopper Manufacture Inc. on this new journey into the future.

"We hope to give the studio creative freedom and sufficient resource support in order to empower said studio to create even more sensational works for gamers worldwide."