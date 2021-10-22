'Among Us' will be released on Xbox and PlayStation later this year.

Innersloth has revealed its hugely popular multiplayer game is coming to both consoles during the festive season after previously dropping on PC in 2018 and Nintendo Switch two years later.

Now, Sony and Microsoft gamers will get to join in when the title gets released on December 14.

The game will be included with Xbox Game Pass, while Sony players will get a 'Ratchet & Clank' costume after launch.

Meanwhile, 'Among Us' also supports cross-play, meaning people can play against their friends on other platforms.

Confirmation of the release date comes after an initial announcement during Sony's State of Play event in April.

A brief trailer announcing the exciting news aired during the event, and the official 'Among Us' Twitter account was quick to address their plans.

Telling fans to 'get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board', the team confirmed the upcoming arrival on PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as "cross-play and online multiplayer".