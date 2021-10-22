Bill Murray enjoys the "shared humanity" of working with Wes Anderson.

The 71-year-old actor and Wes, 52, have worked together on numerous movies over the years, including 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums', and Bill admits to loving the experience of collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker.

He explained: "I keep coming back to the shared humanity of it.

"If we can live together, we can work together. If we’re living together as humans, politely, with consideration, then [in] your acting … there is going to be more magnetism, there’s going to be more exchange of emotion and intelligence."

Bill actually thinks that the likes of Wes, Sofia Coppola and Jim Jarmusch have helped to validate his career.

The veteran actor - who previously shot 'Lost in Translation' in with Sofia and 'Broken Flowers' with Jim - conceded that they've had a huge impact on his time in the movie business.

Bill told The i newspaper: "They’ve sort of validated my career in a way, the fact that these great directors keep calling me up every once in a while.

"Because these three people call me up, I worry even less than ever before that someone’s gonna call me up. I don’t have to go looking for work, anyway. I mean if you did nine movies with Wes Anderson … people will call that a career."

Bill has actually worked with Wes more than any other actor.

However, he insisted that other actors never seek his advice before working with the director.

Bill - who first rose to fame on the TV comedy series 'Saturday Night Live' - explained: "I think they think it’s like a secret club or something like that. But certainly a lot of people want to be in on it."