Adele has quipped that she looks like a "bald eagle" when she's not glammed up on stage.

The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker - who has just returned with her first new music in six years in the form of the piano ballad from her upcoming LP, '30' - has admitted she's never been a fan of being in the spotlight, but the LA-based singer insisted she is able to go largely unnoticed out and about because she dresses down in her day-to-day life.

Taking part in Vogue's 73 questions video series from her abode in La La Land, she said when asked about fame: "I don't love it.

"But ever since '21' came out, my hair gets bigger, my make-up gets thicker, my dresses get bigger so that I practically look like a bald eagle or something like that in day-to-day life."

The 33-year-old pop superstar also revealed the product she uses to get her signature winged eyeliner look is by Path McGrath Labs, while she opted for heels over sliders, and named Hollywood star Cate Blanchett, 52, as her fashion idol.

Meanwhile, the 'Hello' singer recently revealed her son "doesn't care" about her fame.

Angelo, nine - who she has with ex-husband Simon Konecki - isn't "really aware" of just how big a name she is across the world because he isn't impressed that she doesn't have as many followers on YouTube as his favourite gamers.

She said: "He's into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain't bothered by me at all.

"He does not care at all. He is like, 'You're so busy all the time now', like blah-blah. But no he doesn't care and he's always comparing.

"The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, 'Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.' Again no he's not really aware of it yet."

Although the 'When We Were Young' hitmaker is planning to take Angelo to work with her, she still doesn't think he'll be impressed.

She added: "He's coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we'll see, but I'm sure he'll just be like, 'Well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that.'

"Like, yeah but he's great, he's a lot of fun, he's a very lovely, lovely little boy."