Adele owns a piece of Celine Dion’s used chewing gum.

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer made the confession after being asked what her “proudest possession” was in Vogue’s ‘73 Questions’ video series, which was filmed at her home in California.

The 33-year-old star said: “It’s pretty amazing.”

Adele pointed to the gum - which hangs on the wall in a small black and white frame - and revealed how she got hold of it.

She explained: "James Corden, who’s a friend of mine, but also does 'Carpool Karaoke', which I did - he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was.

“So he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me!"

Adele also discussed the differences between American and British culture, admitting that her "sarcastic humour doesn’t actually travel well".

On the things that London and Los Angeles share, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer pointed to "tea and coffee culture".

She also said that Americans have a “funky language”.

Adele explained as she put her food shopping away: "This is actually coriander, not cilantro. And your eggplants are actually aubergines. Your movie theatres, we call cinemas, your candy we call sweets. The list is kind of endless."

In the clip, the singer described herself as “a typical Brit in a tracksuit in 90 degree weather” and revealed that she'd styled her Los Angeles home after “the English countryside".

Meanwhile, Adele recently teased details of her long-awaited new album.

Speaking about the upcoming record, she explained: "It’s always just been about how [the album] makes me feel.

"Quality control is my forte. I can write a song about my own experiences my own life, and stuff like that. People certainly aren’t waiting for a club banger from me."