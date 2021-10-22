Adele says her divorce from Simon Konecki was her “biggest risk”.

The ‘Easy on Me’ hitmaker - who announced their breakup in April 2019 after a nine year relationship and two years of marriage, before their divorce was finalised earlier this year - has opened up about their split.

During Vogue's ‘73 Questions’ video series, she was about the "biggest risk [she's] ever taken", and immediately responded: "Leaving my marriage.”

She and Simon, 47, have a child together; a son named Angelo, 8.

Adele, 38, has been honest about their divorce providing a lot of inspiration for her new album ‘30’, which is due to be released next month.

Elsewhere in the interview, the ‘Hello’ singer also revealed she has teared up over some of her new songs and admitted she’d tell her younger self that her relationship problems “would get a lot worse.”

However, Adele asserted that she was “doing great” and that she was feeling “calm” after a difficult year.

She added: “I'm doing great, I'm excited I'm about to put my new album out. I love being here, I'm very calm.”

Adele also claimed her “proudest possession” was a piece of Celine Dion’s used chewing gum, which was said to be a gift from James Corden after the 'It's All Coming Back To Me Now' singer appeared with him on 'Carpool Karaoke'.

Knowing that Adele was a superfan, he asked Cline to spit it out into a napkin, and then framed it, before giving it to her.

Meanwhile, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer recently explained she left her marriage to prioritise her own happiness but said she felt the pressure of living up to that goal after how much the breakup upset her son.

She said: "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy - if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."