Jennifer Grey thinks 'Dirty Dancing' is so beloved because it's a "feel-good" film with a "serious" message.

The 61-year-old actress played Frances Houseman - who was nicknamed Baby - in the 1987 classic, and she feels her character's journey is a big part of its enduring success.

She told Closer US: "It’s about a loss of innocence. The girl loses her virginity and goes from being a daddy’s girl to a woman.

"She discovers that she’s more than she thought she was, and she gets the guy that she never thought she could get. And he’s going to feel that she sees something more in him than he thought he was.

"It’s not a preachy movie, it’s a feel-good movie. But there are very serious themes happening under the surface about not letting anybody put you into a corner.”

The film - which also starred the late Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009 after a cancer battle aged 57 - and dealt with themes such as sexual assault, abortion and socioeconomic differences.

Jennifer admitted she didn't expect the movie to be so popular, particularly because of its "tiny" budget.

She said: "It was a tiny, tiny, tiny, low, low, low budget movie. I was thinking that maybe it's terrible.

"Maybe no one will ever see it. And then all of a sudden, it was like people really like this movie."

The ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ actress also discussed her experiences about working with Patrick, who played Johnny Castle, and how there needed to be "trust" between the pair.

She added: “He was such a great dancer. He was really masculine, like a real cowboy who had been trained as a ballet dancer.

"He showed me up, took care of me and didn’t even let me down. I had to fully trust him. I had to fully leap into his arms, in spite how terrified I was. Literally.”