Alec Baldwin is “shocked and saddened” after a prop gun he fired on the set of his new movie 'Rust' accidentally fatally killed the project’s cinematographer.

The 68-year-old actor has broken his silence after it was confirmed that a firearm he discharged on the set of the Western movie resulted in the death of 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins, as well as injuring 48-year-old director-and-writer Joel Souza.

In a series of tweets posted on Friday (22.10.21), Alec said: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The horrifying incident took place at Bonanza Creek ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21.10.21), and a criminal investigation has been launched by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Juan Rios confirmed the identities of the two crew members shot and that it was Alec who discharged the firearm, and while no charges have been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing as they continue to interview witnesses.

A statement read: "The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of 'Rust'.

"Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

No "foul play" is suspected "at this time", however, a criminal investigation is required to establish "exactly what happened".

Rios explained: "When there is a death, criminal investigators tend to look into the matter even if it appears to be an accident.

"While we don't suspect foul play at this time, we cannot officially take it off the table yet either.

"A full investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of exactly what happened."

Filming has been halted on the movie - which sees Alec portray the titular role of infamous outlaw Harland Rust - and producers have paid tribute to Halyna and offered psychological support to anyone affected by the tragedy.

A spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.

“We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation.

“We will be providing counselling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”