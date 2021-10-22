Halyna Hutchins’ husband has said Alec Baldwin has been “very supportive” after the cinematographer was fatally shot by the actor in a horrific accident on the set of his new movie, ‘Rust’.

The 42-year-old director of photography was accidentally shot and killed by Alec in a devastating incident involving a prop gun on Thursday (21.10.21), which also left the Western movie’s director-and-writer Joel Souza wounded.

And on Friday (22.10.21), her husband Matthew Hutchins spoke out to confirm he had been in contact with Alec following the tragedy.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Matthew – who has an eight-year-old son with Halyna – said: “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive.”

Matthew’s comments come after Alec broke his silence on the incident in a series of tweets in which he said his heart was “broken”.

He wrote: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The incident took place at Bonanza Creek ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21.10.21), and a criminal investigation has been launched by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Juan Rios confirmed the identities of the two crew members shot and that it was Alec who discharged the firearm, and while no charges have been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing as they continue to interview witnesses.

A statement read: "The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of 'Rust'.

"Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

No "foul play" is suspected "at this time", however, a criminal investigation is required to establish "exactly what happened".