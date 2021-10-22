Paris Hilton’s wedding registry totals a staggering $60,000.

The 40-year-old businesswoman is set to tie the knot with Carter Reum on November 11, and on Friday (22.10.21) the couple officially posted their registry on Gearys, with the items totalling around $60,000.

Among the most expensive items on Paris’ wishlist is a $500 Hermés platter, a $985 Christofle party tray, a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase.

There’s also a $990 Baccarat lamp, a $1,845 caviar vodka set for six, and a $355 crystal wine glass.

And for their friends with more reasonable budgets, Paris and Carter have also listed slightly more affordable options, such as a $140 decanter, a $185 cake dome, and $250 ice tongs.

Paris and Carter, also 40, got engaged in February this year after confirming their romance back in April 2020, and enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The couple hit up a number of nightlife spots after flying in on a private jet, including ResortsWorld Las Vegas, where the couple stayed, and Paris took to her Instagram Story to show off the decorations, including a balloon and floral arch and a "Paris Carter" sign by the pool, which the soon-to-be husband and wife posed for pictures next to.

Paris captioned one snap of the couple: “Thank you @resortsworldlv for our beautifully decorated palace! Perfect place to stay for our joint bachelorette/bachelor party."

The lovebirds were joined by the DJ's mother Kathy, sister Nicky and Carter's brother, Courtney, who all jumped into a party limo to Area 15, where Paris rode the indoor zip-line.

The party also hit up Zouk Nightclub, which was kitted out with giant cardboard cutouts of Paris and Carter's faces, and saw DJ Tiesto on the decks.