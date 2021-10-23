Dove Cameron says it “doesn’t feel natural” to share details of her private life.

The 25-year-old actress and singer has revealed she’s had a change of heart when it comes to being open and public with her relationships after two high-profile romances in her engagement to Ryan McCartan and her four-year relationship with Thomas Doherty.

But Dove insists she doesn’t “feel differently” about the people in her life now, as she says the only reason she’s private about her love life these days is because she’s learned to “value” her privacy more.

She said: “I look back at my previous relationships and how public I was with them, and I think it was because my relationship with the public was different.

“It’s not that I felt differently about those people or anything like that, it’s just a difference in maturity when you’re dating somebody and you’re 20. You want everyone to know about your love story and now I look back and I’m like, ‘Why would I have done that?’ but it just feels natural when you’re that age. Now I definitely value my privacy more in every regard.”

The ’Descendants’ star also said her decision has nothing to do with “fear” or being “traumatised by people’s opinions”.

Instead, it just feels “sweeter” for Dove to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight as much as possible.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s not out of fear, I never do anything out of fear … It’s not even [that] I don’t want anyone to be able to comment. I truly don’t. I don’t notice those things. I don’t look for them. I’m not traumatized by people’s opinions.

“It just doesn’t feel natural to share. It feels sweeter to keep to myself. There might be days when that’s not true, and then on those days I’ll share. I find it to be sort of like I’m nurturing myself when I follow my instincts, and this is where they are right now.”