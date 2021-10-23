Simone Ashley says Phoebe Dynevor has been “so supportive” to her on the set of ‘Bridgerton’.

The 26-year-old actress is set to star as Kate Sharma in the second season of the Netflix period drama, and has heaped praise on her co-star Phoebe – who starred as Daphne Bridgerton in season one and will return for season two – for helping her find her feet on set.

Speaking about Phoebe, Simone said: "She's so lovely. There was one week I was feeling quite stressed out about certain things and she took me to a reformer Pilates class and that was really nice. And we just had some girl time.

“[The whole cast are] all so supportive of one another. We're a team and there's no egos in that sense. Everyone understands we're all in the same boat and we're in it together."

Simone’s character Kate is the leading lady for season two and is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton, the brother of Phoebe’s character.

But Simone has insisted Kate won’t fall fast for the Viscount, because she is a person who “listens to her own instincts” and isn’t “easily swayed”.

She explained: "She listens to her own instincts, and she's not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing. We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds. There's a lot of common cause for an audience to relate to her."

The cast and crew have been keeping tight-lipped about what’s to come in the highly anticipated second season, but Simone has said she thinks it’s “going to be wonderful”.

Speaking to People magazine, she hinted: "I've seen little bits and it's looking amazing. I'm really proud of all of us as a cast and crew. I think everyone's smashing it."

‘Bridgerton’ season two is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.