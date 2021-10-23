Gwyneth Paltrow says Harry Styles joining the MCU makes her want to return.

Harry, 27, has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros the Titan, who is the brother of Josh Brolin's supervillain Thanos and Gwyneth, 49, admitted the casting would make her consider reprising her role as Pepper Potts.

She told chat show host Drew Barrymore: "This makes me want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe.

"Maybe Pepper Potts can intersect with the Harry Styles of it all."

News of Harry's casting as Eros, who is also known as Starfox, was revealed at the recent premiere for 'Eternals'.

When Drew explained that his alter-ego's powers include the ability to "stimulate the pleasure centres of anyone within 25 feet", her co-host Ross Mathews made a reference to Harry's lothario reputation as he joked: "This is what they call typecasting."

Drew asked: "How does one in the Marvel Universe interpret a god of love and sex? How does that work in the Marvel world?"

And Gwyneth replied: "You just cast Harry Styles. You just put him without a shirt on and there you go."

Gwyneth previously admitted she would be open to returning to the MCU but only if she could have a small part.

She explained: "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that."