Jesy Nelson has revealed that her new single 'Boyz' was the first solo song she wrote.

The 28-year-old popstar quit girl group Little Mix back in December 2020 and opened up about the journey to going solo.

She said: "After I left the band, I had a bit of time to think what I was going to do with my life. If I'm honest, I didn't have a bloody clue! I stayed in contact with these two guys, Loose Change, who did the first single and they were just like 'Do you wanna come in the studio?' and music to me is like therapy. I went into the studio and weirdly this was the first thing we ever wrote, which is crazy."

The singer - who spent almost a decade co-writing songs as part of Little Mix - pointed out that it isn't usually the case when it comes to songwriting.

She added: "Normally when you are going in to write music, that never happens. It takes a little bit of time, so to write my first single in my first ever session to me was crazy but it felt really natural. I am just so excited for everyone to hear it. I have literally put my heart and soul into this."

The X Factor alum teamed up with superstar rapper Nicki Minaj, 38, to do the single and gushed about her time working with the 'Starships' hitmaker.

Speaking on Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk podcast, she said: "I always knew that I wanted Nicki on it. She is the queen of rap for me. She heard the song, she loved it and I am obsessed with her verse. So, yeah I love that she's on it."