Eva Longoria says being “bossy by nature” makes her transition into directing movies easier.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actor, 46, gave an insight about what it was like taking a role behind the camera on her directorial debut ‘Flamin’ Hot’.

She told Hello! magazine: “I’m bossy by nature. I love telling people what to do and I’m really good at it.”

She called her breakout role on the noughties TV hit, where she played Gabriella Solis, as her “film school”.

Eva said: “I absorbed and leant everything from every director and producer. I was just a sponge.

"People think I’m an actor turned director, but I think I was always a producer-director. I was always more interested in what was happening behind the scenes and in having total control of the final product. I just thought how powerless we are as actors on set.”

Her new feature film is based on the life of Richard Montanez, a Mexican-American author and businessman who worked his way from a California farm to the vice president of Pepsi Co. His legacy extends to the success of the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, and it was produced by Eva’s own production company, Unbelievable Entertainment.

Longoria said the story was something that resonated with her as it reflected her desires in her own field of Hollywood.

She previously opened up about parenting her son Santiago, three, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said: “I get to wake Santi up in the morning and I get to do bath time and bedtime with him. I get to do all of it. That’s probably been the biggest blessing of this, and he is at that age where he appreciates it.”

He is her first child with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, 53, who she married in 2016.