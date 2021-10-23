Melissa McCarthy says she would be a great maths teacher.

The ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ star, 51, said a highlight of teaching her children at home during the pandemic was helping them with their sums.

She told OK! Magazine that she would teach “third and fourth-grade maths" but wouldn't want to be a "high school teacher".

The ‘SPY’ actress went into detail about why she would love it, saying it matches her passion for puzzles.

Melissa said: “I really love it. I don’t know why. It feels like something where you get a prize at the end of it; like when you get it right. I think that’s why I love a crossword puzzle, too. I really enjoy the process of it. I mean, it was really trying with all the Zoom schooling, but I think I enjoyed teaching maths to my youngest too much. I really got into it. I made slide shows and they were like, ‘Oh my God, just wrap it up McCarthy.”

‘The Gilmore Girls’ actor has two daughters Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11, with her ‘Bridesmaids’ co-star Ben Falcone, who she married in 2005, and talked about how motherhood has impacted her life as it brings constant concern.

She said: “Becoming a parent changes everything. I think it changes life so much better, but also so much scarier. You’re always thinking, ‘Am I doing it wrong? What will they remember when they are 30? Am I putting confidence into them?'

“I think children make you hold up the mirror in front of you – and that’s a good thing. You’re constantly trying to be better, but you fall, trip and stumble at times. But life is much better with them."