Twitter is rolling out Spaces to all users.

The social media giant launched Spaces – which give users the ability to join audio-centric chatrooms – in November 2020, but until now, the ability to actually create and host a Space was limited to users with 600 followers or more.

But on Thursday (21.10.21), Twitter announced it is finally giving all users access to hosting their own Spaces.

They tweeted: “the time has arrived -- we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space

“if this is your first time hosting, welcome! (sic)”

According to The Verge, the update is behind Twitter’s schedule, as the social media platform had initially promised that everyone would be able to host their own space from April this year.

During the past year, Twitter has been making updates to Spaces for those who could host them, including the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers.

Twitter has also created a fund for Space creators called the Spark Program, and tested out Ticketed Spaces that would require people to pay to access certain chatrooms.

Meanwhile, Twitter also recently bought out a group chat app named Sphere in the latest of a series of moves from the social media site to expand and improve its product base.