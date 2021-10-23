Ireland Baldwin and Hailey Bieber have sent messages of support to Halyna Hutchins' family.

Alec Baldwin's daughter and niece both took to social media to share heartfelt messages for the loved ones of the cinematographer after Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed her with a prop gun on the set of the movie 'Rust' this week.

Ireland, 26, also mentioned director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, when she wrote: "My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today (sic)."

Alec's niece Hailey, 24, added: "Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy. My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers. I am absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved."

Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin - Alec's brother - asked for prayers.

He wrote: "Asking for your prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you."

Meanwhile, actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with Halyna on 'Archenemy', took to Instagram to pay tribute to her after her passing.

He posted a black and white picture of Halyna and wrote: "I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock. I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her. I can’t believe that this could happen in this day and age… *gunfire killing a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…"