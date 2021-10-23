Joel Souza feels "gutted" about Halyna Hutchins' death.

The 48-year-old director has paid a glowing tribute to the cinematographer after she was fatally shot on the set of the Western movie 'Rust' in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The filmmaker - who was shot in the shoulder during the incident but has since been discharged from hospital - said in a statement: "She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better.

"My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time.

"I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out ... It will surely aid in my recovery."

The cinematographer passed away after Alec Baldwin fired at her with a prop gun.

The Hollywood actor was given the gun by an assistant director, who indicated it was safe to use, according to court documents.

Despite this, Halyna's family are reported to be demanding answers over her death.

The cinematographer's friends and family in Kiev, Ukraine, are determined to find out how the incident occurred.

A source recently shared: "The family is grieving but at the same time they are asking and they will want answers. If someone made a mistake then they will have to pay.

"They just don't understand how something dreadful like this could have happened when safety measures are supposed to be in place."

Halyna's parents, Antoly and Olga, are now trying to secure the paperwork they need in order to travel to the US.

The insider added: "They are also frantically trying to secure documents to get to the United States. Her mother does not have the correct paperwork."