James Corden has reportedly been offered a record-breaking deal to keep hosting 'The Late Late Show'.

The 43-year-old actor has hosted the CBS show since 2015 and with his current deal set to expire in 2022, he's been offered a new contract that will make him the UK's best-paid TV personality.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "CBS has no plan B, James is their guy and who they see staying with them.

"He is one of the faces of the network, he fronts a massively successful show and drives lots of traffic to them online. The figures that are being discussed are around £15 million for two years.

"That may sound a lot, but James brings so much to the table for CBS. Unlike his rivals, his online segments, including 'Carpool Karaoke' and 'Crosswalk Musical', are huge global web hits, making huge revenues on top."

James previously admitted he considers himself to be a "performer" rather than a "broadcaster".

And the actor - who has appeared in a number of big-budget movies in recent years, including 'Cats' and 'Peter Rabbit' - thinks his theatrical skills are the key to the show's success.

He explained: "I don’t ever consider myself a broadcaster. I consider myself a performer, really. I think that’s probably where my strengths lie.

"Lots of people would say about these [late-night] shows, that you’ve got to play to your strengths. And I say, no, I think you’ve just got to ignore your weaknesses."

James also revealed that his 'Carpool Karaoke' episode with Sir Paul McCartney remains one of his career highlights.

He said: "I just had this overwhelming feeling, like, my grandfather, who was a musician, who I’m pretty sure introduced The Beatles to me, with my dad at the time, I just had this overwhelming feeling that if he could see this, if he had the opportunity to shake the man’s hand, it would have made his week, his month, his year. And here am I singing these very songs … it overwhelmed me."