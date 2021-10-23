Sir Elton John is looking forward to spending time with his family after his farewell tour.

The 74-year-old singer is poised to hit the road for one last time for his Yellow Brick Road tour, and he'll then focus his attention on spending quality time with his family.

Elton - who has Elijah, eight, and Zachary, 10, with his husband David Furnish - said: "They're going to be teenagers soon. I need to be with them."

Elton will be 76 when the farewell tour ends and he's determined to spend more time at home.

He told the 'Today' show: "I don't know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I've had enough applause. I don't want to keep travelling. I don't want to be away from my family."

Meanwhile, Elton recently joked that he "played Ernie Wise" to Stevie Wonder's Eric Morecambe on their new collaboration.

The music icon joined forces with Stevie, 71, for the track 'Finish Line', and Elton admits that the song reminded him of the TV comedy double act Morecambe and Wise.

He explained: "I kind of played Ernie Wise to his Eric Morecambe.

"My vocal is pretty straight, but there he is singing like [he does on] 'Superstition'. I haven’t heard him sing like that for a long, long time, and that was magical, to hear him stretch out."

Elton has worked with a host of younger artists in recent months, including The Weeknd and Dua Lipa. However, by comparison, he has an "old-fashioned" approach to songwriting.

He said: "I went in the studio and wrote something with The Weeknd when I was [in Los Angeles].

"Whether he’ll release it or not, I don’t know, but it was fascinating to see the way he works. I write songs from start to finish, I’m old-fashioned; these people take bits of melodies and make a collage. Songwriting doesn’t have to be the same old form of songwriting."