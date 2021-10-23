Lala Kent is celebrating three years of sobriety.

The 31-year-old star has taken to Instagram to celebrate the landmark moment, posting a photo of herself wearing a crown and revealing she's "never felt so strong".

In a lengthy post on the platform, Lala explained: "Today marks 3 years of sobriety. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I’m grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels. I’m grateful for the program & the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again. (sic)"

Despite this, Lala acknowledged that she still faces a battle with her addiction.

Her post continued: "It is one day at a time, but I will say, I have never felt so strong in my sobriety. It’s the proudest thing I have ever done, aside from becoming a mother. My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything- because without it, I am of no use. I love you all so much. I hope you know that [heart emoji] (sic)"

Lala posted her celebratory message shortly after she was reported to have split from Randall Emmett.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star is said to have recently walked out on her fiance - who she got engaged to three years ago - amid rumours he was allegedly unfaithful to her.

A source said earlier this month: "Randall always lives a double life.

"He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender."