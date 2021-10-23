Timothee Chalamet's friendship with Zendaya is "reassuring".

The 25-year-old actor stars alongside Zendaya in the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi movie 'Dune', and he's hailed the actress as "one of the most grounded people" in the film business.

He shared: "It’s just amazing she is so consistent.

"It’s a crazy business and Zendaya is one of the most grounded people I know doing this and it’s reassuring to have a friend like that because it can be an absolute circus."

Zendaya, 25, is similarly fond of her showbiz pal.

The Hollywood actress admitted Timothee is a "true" friend and someone she can always rely on in the movie industry.

She told Glamour magazine: "Sometimes you feel like in this industry that you're floating and you need those people who feel like stability.

"You [need to] find true friendship with people who enjoy doing what you do, but who you also admire and being able to watch him work in real life is another special experience.

"Being able to communicate and talk to someone about a very specific experience in life that a lot of people maybe haven't experienced or don't quite understand - you need that - it makes you feel a little less alone, like you're not in this by yourself, you're not floating, there are other people that you can grab onto and help me through it."

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently admitted that social media makes her feel "anxious".

The ‘Euphoria’ star explained that taking time away from posting on Twitter and Instagram helps her to keep her mental health in check.

She said: "I was always a shy kid. I would find being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much.

"[My fans understand because they] want me to be happy and exist beyond social media."