Halyna Hutchins' husband has paid a glowing tribute to the cinematographer.

Matt Hutchins has taken to Twitter to heap praise on Halyna, who passed away at the age of 42 after being shot by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop gun on the set of the Western movie 'Rust'.

Matt shared a photo of his family on the micro-blogging platform, and captioned the image: "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

Matt previously revealed that Alec has been "very supportive" since his wife's death.

He confirmed that he'd been in contact with Alec following the tragedy.

Matt – who has an eight-year-old son with Halyna – said: "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive."

Court documents have revealed that the Hollywood star was handed a loaded weapon and told it was safe to use on the set of 'Rust'.

Alec was given the weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe.

An affidavit signed by Detective Joel Cano of the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office confirmed that the assistant director shouted "cold gun" - meaning the weapon didn't have any live rounds in it.

The firearm was one of three prop guns prepared by the armorer and set up outside on a cart.

The assistant director "did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun", according to the affidavit.

Halyna died in hospital from her injuries, while the film's director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the shoulder and treated in hospital before being discharged.