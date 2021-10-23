Iggy Azalea's life can be "depressing as f***".

The 31-year-old rap star has revealed via Twitter that she hates being down and depressed, and that at times, Iggy feels as if there's "no end in sight".

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Sometimes life is just depressing as f*** with no end in sight and I hate overcoming those days. (sic)"

By contrast, Iggy - who has more than seven million Twitter followers - previously admitted that she can't wait for Halloween.

The 'Work' hitmaker explained earlier this month that she was counting down the days until the annual celebration on October 31.

Iggy - who has a 17-month-old son called Onyx Kelly with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on Twitter: "I just got back from a haunted house and I had SOoOOoO much fun!!!!

"I’m ready for it to be Oct 31st already [pumpkin emoji] (sic)"

Iggy also revealed via the social media platform that she was having a trampoline built for her baby boy.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who split from Carti last year - loves online shopping and is looking forward to the Cyber Monday sales on November 29.

She tweeted: "Why am I already excited for cyber Monday sales and it’s still October lmao something is wrong with me. (sic)"

Asked if there's something she's particularly keen to buy, Iggy replied: "New outdoor furniture."

And asked whether Onyx has a big playground, she shared: "They have one walking distance from my house so he plays on that but I’m building him an in ground trampoline. (sic)"