Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married.

The 'Flip or Flop' host and the 'Selling Sunset' star got hitched near Santa Barbara, California on Saturday (23.10.21).

The happy couple were joined by their close friends and family - including the 40-year-old star's daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, whom he has with ex-wife Christina Haack - and his other half's co-stars on the Netflix reality series.

Heather, 34, told People: “We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special.

“It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life.”

Tarek added: “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future.”

The blonde beauty wowed in a long-sleeve gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav, while her new husband wore a black velvet tuxedo.

The day before the ceremony, the couple held a rehearsal dinner at the Paradise Springs winery.

And Tarek admitted he never imagined he would get married again after his divorce from his first wife.

In a touching tribute to the realtor, he penned on Instagram: "Ready to say “I do” Which is crazy.

"If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love.

"Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!! (sic)"

Tarek popped the question last July while the pair were on a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

The engagement came on the pair's one-year anniversary.

And Tarek proposed with an eight-carat, colorless, emerald-cut diamond.

He said at the time: “The diamond is perfect all the way around, just like Heather. I also picked this ring because eight is a lucky number."