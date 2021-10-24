Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson have tied the knot.

The 'Beautiful Soul' singer and the actress got married at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California on Saturday (23.10.21).

The couple, who were married by Katie's uncle, were joined by their beloved pet pooch Bailey at the ceremony.

Katie walked down an aisle of white rose petals to a string quartet playing Eric Clapton's 'Wonderful Tonight', while the 'Jurassic Park' theme song played as the rest of the wedding party arrived.

Jesse confessed to People ahead of his big day: "I cry watching a Subaru commercial. That kind of sums it up for you.

"So I don't know how I'm going to get through this … I get dewy, as they say."

The 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' voice actor also said: “I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it.

“It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night.”

After the pair said their "I do's", they headed to a "rustic barn-like structure" to celebrate with their 147 guests.

The loved-up pair got engaged in 2019 after seven years of dating.

The pair were enjoying a meal with friends at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Los Angeles when Jesse popped the question.

A source said at the time: "The couple was with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee.

“The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes!

“Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on.”