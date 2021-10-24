Adele wants Idris Elba to play the next James Bond.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winner has revealed she actually would like to see 'Loki' actor Jonathan Major replace Daniel Craig as 007, but because he's American, her second choice is the 'Luther' star, who has previously been tipped to take on the iconic role as the fictional suave spy in the blockbuster franchise.

Speaking to Vogue for their '73 Questions' series, the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker said: “I mean it’s a tough one there have been lots of different choices and stuff. But I would like Jonathan Major to be the next Bond. But I don’t know if that’s allowed because he’s American. But I think Idris Elba.”

Idris sent fans into a frenzy back in 2018 when he tweeted a selfie with the caption ‘My name’s Elba, Idris Elba", which sparked speculation he was being lined up for the part.

However, he quickly quashed the rumours.

He wrote: “Don’t believe the HYPE…”

Meanwhile, an expert recently claimed that Bond was originally supposed to be a woman.

Steven Jay Rubin, the author of 'The James Bond Movie Encyclopedia', suggested that Ian Fleming's spy was earmarked for the Oscar-winning actress Susan Hayward in the 1950s before the late Sir Sean Connery took the part.

Steven said: "Writer Lorenzo Semple and producer Gregory Ratoff were in the process centring on Bond as a woman.

"Considering it was the mid-1950s it was very controversial but Susan Hayward was a real commodity."

The Bond historian added: "Bond would be a natural move for her. But for whatever reason it just didn't happen.

"There are a million reasons why a studio may consider something and then change their mind."

Daniel, 53, took his Aston Martin for a spin for the final time in 'No Time To Die' but recently shot down suggestions that a woman should take over from his as 007, as he believes "better parts" should be created for actresses instead.

When asked if he would support a more "diverse" appointment as his replacement, he replied: "The answer to that is very simple.

"There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour.

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"