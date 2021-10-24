Halyna Hutchins' father refuses to blame Alec Baldwin for the death of his daughter.

The Hollywood star fatally shot the cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust' in New Mexico on Thursday (21.10.21) but Anatoly Androsovych says that the blame lies with the crew members who handed the '30 Rock' actor a loaded weapon.

Anatoly, who hails from Ukraine, told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief.

"But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns."

Anatoly explained that Alec had been in touch with Halyna's husband Matthew and revealed that he, along with his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana, are hoping to fly to the United States to comfort Matthew and Halyna's nine-year-old son Andros.

He said: "The little boy has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.

"Matt will decide if legal action is going to be taken."

Matthew had taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his wife, who he said " inspired us all with her passion and vision".

He wrote on the social media platform: "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

He also confirmed that Alec had been in touch following the tragedy.

Matthew said: "I have spoken with Alec Baldwin, and he is being very supportive."