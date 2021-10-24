Jessie J has revealed that her romance with Max Pham Nguyen is over.

The 33-year-old singer started the relationship with Max earlier this year following her split from actor Channing Tatum but has confirmed to fans that the pair are now "just friends".

In an Instagram Q&A with fans, Jessie was asked what her relationship status is and answered: "Open, happy and loving myself."

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker added: "Max and I have been just friends for a while now."

Jessie added that "nothing dramatic happened" and pleaded with fans not to "over react".

She said: "He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we decided just friends it is (sic)"

Jessie explained that the "only reason" she is willing to talk about the split is because "it becomes weird and a little difficult when people live in your past".

She said: "I hate how much of a big deal other people can make your personal breakups.

"We are both happy, living and loving our lives."

Meanwhile, Jessie previously vowed that she would become a mother one day as she discussed her own fertility struggles.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Mothers who have 1 child ... Mothers who have 10+ children ... Mothers who have adopted ... Mothers who have fostered ... Mothers who haven't yet but want to one day ... Mothers who know they can but are struggling ... Mothers freezing eggs for when the time is right ... Mothers doing endless rounds of IVF ... Mothers who are younger ... Mothers who are older ... Mothers who are still trying ... Mothers who are expecting ... Mothers who have just become a mother ... Mothers who have lost ... Whoever and wherever you are ... You are so POWERFUL! Never forget your strength and the love that lives within you. My heart, my love and positive healing calm energy is being sent to YOU right now. Women are INCREDIBLE! I love you ALL ... This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother (sic)"